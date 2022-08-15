The Jefferson/Cambridge trap shooting team wrapped up a successful season at Nationals in Ohio.
The team features 71 students that are broken up into five age groups for shooting. Varsity is 10th-12th grade, junior varsity is for the 9th grade, intermediate advance is 7th-8th, intermediate entry is 6th grade and rookie is 5th grade. Shooters can not shoot in a higher age range, and must shoot at their grade level.
The varsity squad took second place at conference. Sending 20 members to the national shoot, the team won five medals in different events.
Kyle Polster won first place in the 16-yard trap shoot with a score of 199 clays out of 200. Out of 2,606 athletes, Polster had the third highest score throughout the tournament for the 16-yard event.
Polster took first place in the handicap shoot with 188 out of 200 clays broken. In the handicap shoot, competitors in the JV and varsity shoot from 25 yards away.
Polster won first place in the doubles event with 192 out of 200 clays broken. In doubles, two clays are sent in the air and the shooter has to hit both clays.
In open squad, the varsity team of Evan Walechka, Wyatt Peterson and Alan Hauser and the junior varsity team of Polster and Hayden Walechka took first place in the handicap shoot with a combined score of 860 out of 1,000 clays.
Hauser, Evan Walechka and Polster won a shoot-off to place fourth in the open skeet shoot. The trio hit 561 out of 600 clays to medal.
The national event featured 2,987 competitors from 37 states. The event went from July 9 to July 16.
