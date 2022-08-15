Team photo

The Jefferson/Cambridge trap shooting team poses with the Wisconsin Flag at nationals. The team sent 20 members to Ohio and won five medals.

 Submitted Photo

The Jefferson/Cambridge trap shooting team wrapped up a successful season at Nationals in Ohio.

The team features 71 students that are broken up into five age groups for shooting. Varsity is 10th-12th grade, junior varsity is for the 9th grade, intermediate advance is 7th-8th, intermediate entry is 6th grade and rookie is 5th grade. Shooters can not shoot in a higher age range, and must shoot at their grade level.

Load comments