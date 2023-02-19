WAUKESHA -- If the 50-yard freestyle was going to be Roman Leto’s last race in an EagleJays swim cap, the senior made it a good one.

Leto swam a personal-record time of 22.64 seconds, placing 14th in the 50 free at the Division 2 State Boys Swim Championships at Waukesha South High School with Jefferson/Cambridge supporters in attendance.

