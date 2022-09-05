Drew Peterson
Jefferson junior running back Drew Peterson carries during the first half of a nonconference road game versus Elkhorn on Friday, Aug. 26. Peterson had 24 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown in Jefferson’s 14-13 victory over Whitewater on Friday.

 Nate Gilbert

WHITEWATER — Jefferson’s football team earned its first victory of the season by holding off host Whitewater 14-13 in both teams’ Rock Valley opener on Friday.

Whippet senior running back Aaron Porras, who had 22 carries for 153 yards, punched in it from eight yards out in the fourth quarter. The extra point snap was dropped and the Eagles converged to secure the victory.

