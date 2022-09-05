Jefferson junior running back Drew Peterson carries during the first half of a nonconference road game versus Elkhorn on Friday, Aug. 26. Peterson had 24 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown in Jefferson’s 14-13 victory over Whitewater on Friday.
WHITEWATER — Jefferson’s football team earned its first victory of the season by holding off host Whitewater 14-13 in both teams’ Rock Valley opener on Friday.
Whippet senior running back Aaron Porras, who had 22 carries for 153 yards, punched in it from eight yards out in the fourth quarter. The extra point snap was dropped and the Eagles converged to secure the victory.
“All the way around, we played hard and did just enough to get the victory,” Jefferson football coach Scott Slotten said. “The boys were happy after the victory. Our seniors were itching for a victory. I think we can get things building here for the rest of the season.”
The Whippets (0-3, 0-1 RVC) jumped ahead 7-0 on a four-yard TD run by Nate Black, who ran it 11 times for 108 yards while adding three catches for 68 yards.
The Eagles (1-2, 1-0) knotted it up in the second quarter on a four-yard scamper by junior quarterback Mitchel Langholff, who was under center due to senior Gareth Whitstone being out with an illness.
“Big credit goes out to Mitchel,” Slotten said. “He didn’t know he would have to play. Mitchel played cool and calm and did what we needed him to do to get the win. There were a few throws he would have liked to have made but didn’t.”
Jefferson grabbed the lead in the fourth on a one-yard TD plunge by junior tailback Drew Peterson, who carried the load offensively all night and totaled 145 rushing yards on 24 totes.
“Drew Peterson had a great game and is carrying our offense right now,” Slotten said.
Whitewater had an advantage everywhere except the scoreboard, amassing 342 rushing yards to Jefferson’s 133. Eagle senior linebacker David Ganser came up with a red-zone interception, also tipping a fourth-down pass near the goal line to force a turnover on downs.
“Defensively, we kind of had a bend don’t break mentality,” Slotten said. “Our guys made plays when we needed them. Our special teams blocked a punt to set up the first touchdown. Special teams blocked the potentially tying point after. Adversity happens in games and we did a good job responding to it.”
This Friday, the Eagles host McFarland, while the Whippets travel to face Delavan-Darien.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.