JEFFERSON — Carson Fairfield didn’t realize he could help.
In 2011, his mother, Amy, was diagnosed with breast cancer. He recalls not playing baseball that summer to make sure he could be at the hospital while she underwent treatment.
When his family held a fundraiser with proceeds going toward cancer research, he was there and remembers being amazed by the support from the community. It wasn’t until this past summer that Fairfield, a junior Jefferson football player, realized he could have a direct impact on fundraising for cancer research by participating in the Kick-It! initiative through Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research — a registered 501©3 organization founded in 2000 by Alexandra Scott, who died of pediatric cancer in 2000.
Fairfield asked people to make pledges toward pediatric cancer research through the Lemonade Stand organization. Fairfield set two goals: raise $1,000 and score 50 points for the Eagles.
“I didn’t score the 50 points, but the fact that I got more than $1,200 was huge,” Fairfield said.
Fairfield was 8 years old when Amy, his mother, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Amy is “technically considered in remission” and has made efforts to raise funds for cancer research with Pink Out! themed events at Jefferson volleyball games.
Wearing pink has become a staple in many corners of life to stand in solidarity with both breast cancer victims and other forms of cancer.
“It holds a special place in my heart because we need cures for this,” Amy Fairfield said. As a head coach of the volleyball team, Amy’s husband Greg started the Pink Outs at Jefferson. “He had always wanted to start them because his mother is a breast cancer survivor. He wanted to do that, and we took those proceeds to donate to Fort hospital so that women who are uninsured or underinsured can get mammograms …
“I think these Pink nights are special, especially to me, because we needed all the help we could get. Every aspect of fundraising, I see to be worthwhile.”
The Kick-It! initiative caught Fairfield’s attention when he attended a Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Kettle Moraine over the summer. The kickers at the camp were encouraged to start individual fundraisers.
It was a no-brainer for Fairfield.
“Cancer is heartbreaking, it tears you apart,” Fairfield said. “I had no idea what to think or do when my mom got it. You just have to let the doctors do their thing. That’s what was huge about the fundraiser I did. That’s $1,200 toward research for kids and hopefully it helps.”
“I wish we would have known about it sooner,” said Amy Fairfield, who was a nurse intern at Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee in 1992 and as a nurse there in 1993. “It was a really, really intense experience. … The kids, that’s where (cancer) really gets me. …
“Proud doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel about his genuine want to do something else for other people.”
