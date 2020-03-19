JEFFERSON — The transition from soccer to wrestling isn’t the easiest one.
There’s soccer, a sport with 22 players on the field, where finesse and speed often make great players. Then there’s wrestling, a one-on-one competition, where strength and mental toughness often make the best competitors.
However, Aaron Heine makes the transition look seamless.
Heine — a junior at Jefferson High School — earned Rock Valley first-team honors for the second straight year in boys soccer and when the seasons switched to fall to winter, was a first-team conference wrestler at 182 pounds and advanced to state.
Heine was Jefferson’s go-to scoring threat for the soccer team this season. He had four games with three or more goals. Heine was one of three Eagles — who finished 10-7-3 on the season — to be named to the Rock’s first team.
The biggest adjustment for Heine this season was learning to play without Eddie Serrano, who also was a first team member, but often found himself sidelined with injuries this year.
“I started realizing I needed to find other ways to score than just him,” Heine said. “Adjusting to that was one of the hardest things. I wish I could have done better at times.”
Just like how Heine had to adjust without Serrano, he had to alter himself when the Eagles’ soccer season came to a close and wrestling began.
Heine said the amount of conditioning in soccer does get him in shape for wrestling, but there are challenges.
“At the same time, I’m not getting any strength, it’s mostly running,” Heine said. “When wrestling comes around I really have to focus on my strength training.”
He found his strength.
Heine won a regional championship for the Eagles and finished third at sectionals to advance to his first-ever state tournament — where he won his first-round match.
The junior finished the season with a 41-9 record. He said his goal this year was to end with single-digit losses.
For Heine — who also plays baseball in the spring — it’s wrestling that helps him the most in his other sports.
“I think wrestling is really the one that helps me with all of them,” Heine said. “That’s the one that pushes me and gets my mindset in the right place. It prepares me what I need to think about for each sport.”
One of Heine’s biggest skills that transfer from sport to sport is his ability to start off a match or game. Whether it’s quick goals or 20-second pins — which happened in Heine’s first-round match at state (24 seconds to be exact) — Heine knows how to get things going early.
“Most people are normally afraid of the attention, going out to the mat, having everyone watching them,” Heine said. “But I feed off of that. I love people booing, screaming and yelling. I love it.”
Heine was hoping to make his junior season a trifecta — first team in soccer, wrestling and baseball.
“My biggest goal for baseball was getting first-team all conference,” Heine said. “I really wanted to push for that. Getting a three-peat like that, I don’t know how many people have ever done that.”
With spring sports hanging in the balance, Heine may not get his shot at the three-peat.
Regardless, he certainly made the most of his first two sport seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.