MADISON — Parker Fetherston started her collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire after graduating from Jefferson High School in 2018, so breaking a single-game women’s basketball school record at Edgewood College without starting a game would best be described as surprising.
Fetherston made seven 3-pointers for the Edgewood College Eagles in their 79-42 victory over Illinois Tech on Saturday in a Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference women’s basketball game. The win gave Edgewood College (18-2, 13-2 NACC) a berth into the NACC tournament for the first time since 2014-15.
Though the Saturday victory was lopsided, Fetherston’s performance gives a glimpse into the role the former three-sport Jefferson star is embracing in Madison.
“Coming off the bench is definitely a different role, but I think that throughout the year, I’ve figured out my role and embraced it,” Fetherston said. “My coaches have done a good job communicating with me and my teammates have done a great job putting me in spots to play in that role.”
That role isn’t scoring like the 16.9 points per game she turned in as a senior for Jefferson in 2017-18.
“It’s just to be a spark off the bench and play good defense; hit the open shots when my teammates find me in good spots to shoot,” Fetherston said.
The best night of shooting for the Jefferson Eagles was a 5-for-6 performance in a win against Edgerton. Her 7-for-9 performance from 3-point range against Illinois Tech was unprecedented.
“Once I made two in the first quarter, my confidence went up and I was ready to shoot,” Fetherston said. “They were mostly set shots. (Illinois Tech) was playing a zone, so we worked it around on offense and my teammates found me on the wing for most of them.”
And they found her on the wing because of her decision to transfer last winter from UW-Eau Claire after being diagnosed with pneumonia and viral meningitis, which led to a desire to be closer to home.
While wrapping up high school, Fetherston didn’t have Edgewood on her radar. Now, she’s pursuing a medical sciences degree with hopes of becoming a sonographer.
“I wanted to be at a smaller school after I went to Eau Claire,” Fetherston said. “I really liked the city of Madison and I had some friends and other basketball players that told me they liked it here.
“I love being in Madison; I love the city. There’s so much to do and I love this team.”
