JANESVILLE — Jefferson’s girls golf team shot 169, the lowest nine-hole score in school history, and won Wednesday’s Rock Valley mini-meet at Glen Erin Golf Club by eight shots.
Eagle junior Payton Schmidt shot 3-over 38 to win medalist honors by a shot over Lakeside Lutheran junior Breezy Roman.
Schmidt’s round included seven pars. She hit seven of nine greens in regulation but needed 19 putts, also taking a double bogey on the par-4 fourth hole after an unlucky break resulted in her drive, which was hit dead straight, finishing in a fescue bunker.
Jefferson junior Claudia Maze and sophomore Annika Bilau shot career-low rounds of 41, tying for third overall. Junior Grace Behm carded a 49 to round out the team’s scoring.
Bilau, who hit only two greens, finished with 14 putts while making five pars. Maze, meanwhile, played the final six holes of the front nine at Glen Erin in one-under. She birdied the par-3 seventh and the par-5 eighth holes.
“What great rounds by all the girls,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Lakeside played great as well. It was just a great high school golf meet.
“Claudia’s round was absolutely amazing. She has a ton of untapped potential and it’s exciting to watch it start to show. Very proud of Grace tonight. She started off rough, but stuck with it and went par, bogey, par to finish and keep it under 50.
“Payton had an interesting round. She hit seven greens but needed 19 putts. Her putts are just riding the edges right now. We’ll try fine tuning that this weekend.”
For the Warriors, who shot 177 to place second, senior Ava Heckmann shot 43 and finished fifth. Sophomore Reagan Gebhart shot 44, tying for sixth, and senior Chloe Berg (51) also scored.
Cambridge shot 238, placing seventh. Junior Alexis Viola led the Blue Jays with a round of 56. Sophomores Katherine Brown (56), Hannah Larson (62) and Zoe Krueger (64) also scored.
Jefferson hosts the next RVC mini-meet on Monday afternoon.
Team scores: Jefferson 169, Lakeside Lutheran 177, McFarland 207, Edgerton 211, East Troy 217, Beloit Turner 224, Cambridge 238, Clinton 248, Evansville 256.
