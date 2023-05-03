hot Jefferson golfers finish 7th at home meet nateg May 3, 2023 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Jefferson junior Alek Kuykendall tees off on the par-4 second hole during Wednesday’s Rock Valley mini meet at Jefferson Golf Course. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Jefferson senior David Ganser hits his tee shot on the par-4 third hole during Wednesday’s Rock Valley mini meet at Jefferson Golf Course. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Jefferson senior David Tully hits his tee shot on the par-4 sixth hole during Wednesday’s Rock Valley mini meet at Jefferson Golf Course. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Jefferson junior John Kraus hits his approach shot from the fairway on the par-4 third hole. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Jefferson junior Wyatt Peterson hits out of a greenside bunker on the par-5 fifth hole. Nate Gilbert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s boys golf team shot 192 to finish seventh at the team’s home Rock Valley mini meet at Jefferson Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.Junior Alek Kuykendall led the Eagles with a round of 45. Senior David Ganser shot 48, senior Brandon Tully shot 49 and junior John Kraus shot 50. Junior Wyatt Peterson’s 53 was not counted.“The guys were disappointed tonight,” Jefferson boys golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “They definetely wanted to break 190 at home. We get a few days off and are back at it on Tuesday.”Edgerton freshman Owen Wagie carded the low round of the day by shooting 36. Senior teammate Roman Frodel shot 37 to edge out a trio of players by a stroke for second place.Whitewater sophomore Reece Condon played individually and shot 41, tying for eighth.Jefferson has a conference mini meet at Prairie Woods in Avalon on Tuesday.Team scores: Edgerton 150, Evansville 166, Turner 166, McFarland 173, East Troy 184, Brodhead 191, Jefferson 192, Clinton 203. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
