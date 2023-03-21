JEFFERSON — Do not be fooled by the youth on the team’s roster, the Eagles mean business this season.
Jefferson’s softball team has high expectations this season after consecutive state tournament appearances.
The Eagles, who reached the state semifinals in 2021 and were nipped by Freedom in last season’s state title game in extra innings, welcome Doug Messmann as head coach. Messmann, a varsity assistant last season, replaces Mark Peterson, now Jefferson’s athletic director.
“The bar is set high and our goal is to keep Jefferson softball at a high level,” Messmann said. “We know other teams know who we are now. The secret is out. Even though we are young, we have a good team and in our conference, they know it. We know it, too. We’re not going to go into a game scared of anyone. With our youthful experience, if someone is going to beat us, they are going to have to play their best game.”
Jefferson’s everyday lineup will consistent of two freshmen, six sophomores and one junior. The vast majority of these players were key cogs a season ago when the team went 26-3, one of the reasons the present and future of the program is so bright.
“I’m excited about our youth with the knowledge they bring from last year,” Messmann said. “We lost some key parts from our state run in all-state catcher Aidyn Messmann and shortstop Savannah Serdynski (the state Player of the Year in Division 2 last year).
“The experience the younger players gained at state and gained from playing with those great players, even though they are young, they have the knowledge and experience.”
The Eagles’ pitching lineup is stacked. Sophomores Aeryn Messmann, Hildie Dempsey, Bre Mengel and Ashlyn Enke give the team a four-headed monster in the circle. Messmann, a second-team all-state selection last season, pitched a no-hitter in last season’s sectional final and pitched effectively in both the state games. The remaining three flamethrowers logged significantly fewer innings but are all more than capable of pitching complete games.
“Aeryn pitched awesome down the stretch for us last year,” coach Messmann said. “Hildie is tremendous on the mound and is an all-around great softball player. She’s well-mannered on the mound. When you add Bre and Ashlyn, the tool chest I have with these four pitchers is a coach’s dream. We call those four the four horsemen.”
Sophomore Chloe Smith takes over behind the dish for Aidyn Messmann, who is now at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Smith spent the tail end of last season shadowing Messmann, something the coaching staff hope will pay dividends as Smith gains a feel for the varsity game.
“We brought Chloe up at the end of last season so she could be mentored by Aiden and so Aidyn could watch her,” coach Messmann said. “Chloe shadowed Aidyn and tried to emulate what she saw in Aidyn.
“Chloe’s a good catcher and we have complete faith in her. You can’t replace an Aidyn, but Chloe can be Chloe and we expect a lot from her. Chloe will have a lot of work with good pitching coming at her.”
Enke, a second team all-conference selection as a pitcher last year, will again be the regular starter at first base.
“Ashlyn’s a vacuum cleaner at first base,” coach Messmann said. “Ashlyn has height and a good glove.”
Mengel moves from right field to second base, where she takes over for the graduated Julia Ball.
“Bre was an all-conference outfielder last season,” coach Messmann said. “She’s an intelligent ball player. I can plug her in any place.”
Junior Lily Fairfield, a first team all-league performer last season who was a cog in the team’s state berths, pivots from third to shortstop to replace Serdynski, who is now at Winona State.
“Lily is a tremendous athlete,” coach Messmann said. “Lily is similar to Savannah in that she’s a very smart ball player and athletic. Lily will be our leader in the infield.”
Freshman Hannah Werning slots in at third base.
“Hannah has a lot of work to do with the speed of the varsity game, but she is a very good athlete,” coach Messmann said. “We had a youth softball camp when she was an eighth grader and she stood out there, especially her hitting.”
Dempsey, a returning first team all-league player, will again be the usual starter in center field.
“Hildie is our general out there in the outfield,” coach Messmann said. “She has the green light to go after everything. Hildie has the speed and knowledge of how to play the outfield.”
Junior Allie Hesse will start in left field and freshman Aubrey Kutz gets the nod in right field.
“Allie has a very good bat and tracks the ball well in the outfield,” coach Messmann said. “Aubrey’s very speedy and is a good athlete who tracks the ball well. We noticed her last year too. It’s going to take a little bit for her to catch up with the speed of the game. With her and Hildie, they will be able to cover a lot of ground with their speed.”
Left-handed speedsters Fairfield and Dempsey and the right-handed hitting Mengel will occupy the top three spots in the batting order, respectively. They will be followed by Enke, Messmann, Hesse, Smith, Kutz and Werning.
“Bre is a very good hitter who last year hit behind Aidyn as our cleanup hitter,” coach Messmann said. “Ashlyn has the power. If we get the front ones on, Ashlyn can bring them in. Aeryn has worked hard on her hitting in the offseason. Allie’s bat in the six hole is something that excites us. We’re expecting her to hit for power. Chloe is a very good hitter and someone we’ll expect to move runners.”
Jefferson is the three-time defending Rock Valley Conference champion and the odds-on favorite to repeat.
The Eagles are a combined 52-4 the past two seasons and this group is poised for another sparkling season.
