Defending track champion Shaun Scheel from Lake Mills won the Brown Heating and Air Conditioning 50 lap Late Model feature event last Saturday Night at the Jefferson Speedway. Scheel came from his second row outside ro take the lead on lap 20 from Dylan Schuyler of Dousman. Scheel led the remainder of the event while intense battles were being waged throughout the remainder of the field. Schuyler and Luke Westenberg of Jefferson battled for second place for the remainder of the event with Westenberg taking over the spot repeatedly only to have Schuyler take it back. Meanwhile Stephen Scheel, Lake Mills, Craig Phillips, Edgerton, Michael Grueneberg, Wisconsin Dells, and Riley Stenjem of Utica battled intensely for the remainder of the event.
At the finish it was Schaun Scheel, the winner, followed by Schuyler, Westenberg, Stephan Scheel, Michael Grueneberg, Riley Stenjem and Seth Reamer of Beaver Dam. Craig Phillips rounded out the top eight.
Bandit
Chris Gottschalk, Fort Atkinson won the Bandit feature after the apparent winner failed post race inspection. Brandon Johnson, Janesville was second, followed by Karter Stark, Waterloo, third, and Kyle Reidner, Waunakee fourth.
Road Warrior
Bill Sweeney, Cambridge won the Road Warrior Feature, with Anthony Accardy, Janesville second, Roger Stephenson, Cambridge third, and Jasper Gronert, Jefferson fourth.
Hobby Stock
Brandon Riedner of Waunakee won the 25 lap Hobby Stock Feature following a spirited battle with Lucas Buckingham of Jefferson, Chester Williams, Waukesha, Jim Tate jr., Doylestown, and Jared Vike, Lannon. Riedner took the lead at the halfway mark and stayed ahead of the intense battle for second through fifth place. At the finish it was Reidner with the victory, followed by Vike, Buckingham, Tate, and Christian Janssen of Richman, Illinois rounding out the top five.
Bandolero
Jevin Guralski, Wausau won the Bandolero feature after a spirited battle with Alex Hartwig, Portage. The pair were followed by Tucker Bodendorfer, Muskego, and Laney Osborne, Janesville with Anna Price, Rhinelander, rounding out the top five. Final results are subject to review by the INEX technical staff. Rulings were not released as of the completion of this summary.
Racing continues next Saturday night with full program including the Papa Murphy’s Pizza 50 lap late model feature. Gates open at 3pm, time trials, 5pm, and the first race 7pm.
