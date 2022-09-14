Erickson Nottestad Schuyler
Late Model top contenders Jason Erickson (94), Dale Nottestad (2) and Dylan Schuyler (33) are set to compete in the Wisconsin State Championships at Jefferson Speedway this weekend.

 Contributed

CAMBRIDGE — As the 2022 racing season begins to head into the home stretch, one event always looms large on the calendars of racing fans and competitors alike each year.

That event has arrived this week, as the Wisconsin State Championships are scheduled to pack the weekend full of action at Jefferson Speedway. The event, affectionately referred to as the “Two Day Show”, takes place this Friday and Saturday, September 16-17. Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for the 42nd annual version of this exciting program.

