Softball
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Youth Baseball and Softball Club’s softball program will host its first-ever spring invitational May 19-20 at Riverfront Park in Jefferson.

17 teams will play 25 total games over the two days at 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U levels. Softball programs from Columbus, Cottage Grove, Ixonia, Lake Mills, Marshall, Waupun, Watertown and Windsor will join host Jefferson.

