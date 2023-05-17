JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Youth Baseball and Softball Club’s softball program will host its first-ever spring invitational May 19-20 at Riverfront Park in Jefferson.
17 teams will play 25 total games over the two days at 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U levels. Softball programs from Columbus, Cottage Grove, Ixonia, Lake Mills, Marshall, Waupun, Watertown and Windsor will join host Jefferson.
“We are excited to bring a softball tournament of this size with this caliber of teams to our community. We plan for this to be something our youth softball club can host for many years to come,” says Toby Krause, president of JYBSC.
Games will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and continue on Saturday, May 20, at 8:20 a.m. The 10U championship game will be played at 12:45 p.m. and the 12U and 14U title games will begin at 8 p.m.
“The softball side of JYBSC has grown so much over the past five years and some of the coaches who have been part of that growth thought it would be a good time to host an inaugural tournament,” says Jeremy Smith, one of the 12U head coaches who recruited the teams. “It takes a lot of behind-the-scenes work and volunteers to make it all come together, but it’s all worth it when you see these girls get to play softball and represent their community in a home tournament.”
JYBSC’s softball program has grown in 2023 to an 8U machine pitch team, two 10U fastpitch teams, two 12U teams, and one 14U team. The players represent the future of Jefferson’s elite softball program, which reached the WIAA Division 2 state championship game in 2021 and 2022 and is seeking another deep run this season.
“This tournament is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our youth softball coaches. They are working with the future of Jefferson’s softball program,” says Doug Messmann, who oversees the youth program as head coach of the high school team. “I’m very happy to see the number of girls in our youth program. With these numbers and hard work from top to bottom, Jefferson softball will continue to grow and get better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.