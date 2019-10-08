JEFFERSON — Seniors Kylee Lukes, Cassidy Spies and Brooklyn Fritz each had six kills for the Jefferson Eagles as they earned a 25-19, 25-14, 25-18 victory against visiting Clinton in a Rock Valley Conference volleyball match on Tuesday at Jefferson High School.
The Jefferson seniors led the charge on offense fittingly considering it was Senior Night for the Eagles.
“I’m really proud of how the seniors played,” second-year head coach Kaley Jacobson said of her Jefferson Eagles. “This group of eight seniors is going to be hard to lose next year. Beyond their talent and experience, they all are just truly great young women.”
Ivana Hernandez had 17 assists to lead Jefferson and Claire Peachey added 10. Peachey had seven digs to lead the Eagles.
Parker Biwer served five aces and was second on the team with six digs.
Jefferson will continue its season on the road against Beloit Turner on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
JEFFERSON 3, CLINTON 0
Cougars 19 14 18
Eagles 25 25 25
Kills — C Ciochon 4, J Fritz, Spies, Lukes 6. Blocks — C Brewer 3, J Pr. Biwer 2. Digs — C Farrell 9, J Pa Biwer 6. Aces — C Farrell 3, J Pa. Biwer 5. Assists — C Farrell 6, J Hernandez 17.
Johnson Creek 3, Madison Country Day School 0
WAUNAKEE — Johnson Creek’s volleyball team clinched the Trailways South title outright with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-9 win over Madison Country Day School on Tuesday.
“I am so proud of these girls and the hard work they put in this season,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said. “We are not the tallest or fastest by any means, but we have the heart to get it done. These girls want to be here every night and it shows.”
Bailey Gosh had five kills to lead the Bluejays. Kenadie LeSage put up 11 assists while Lexi Swanson added six assists and served seven aces. Bella Herman had five digs and served six aces.
“Great last conference game of the season,” Wright said. “We had a really great serving night for our team. We are ready for the conference tournament.”
The Trailways Conference tournament will be played at Beaver Dam High School on Saturday.
