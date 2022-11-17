Five area boys soccer players were honored in Rock Valley all-conference voting held recently.
Jefferson senior midfielder Raul Perez was a second-team honoree.
Jefferson senior Cristofer Loyo and junior Peter Martinez as well as Whitewater senior Henry Mortimer and junior Chris Cortes were honorable mention selections.
Evansville won the Rock Valley with a 5-1-0 record, followed by McFarland at 4-1-1, East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle at 4-2-0, Edgerton at 3-1-2, Big Foot/Williams Bay at 2-3-1, Whitewater at 1-5-0 and Jefferson at 0-6-0.
First Team
Name School Year Position
Westley Hankes Edgerton Junior Forward
Drew Walker Evansville Sophomore Forward
Hudson Torrez Big Foot Junior Forward
Kacper Durski Edgerton Junior Midfield
Bubba Blair McFarland Senior Midfield
Niko Dabetic McFarland Junior Midfield
Justin Brehm East Troy Junior Midfield
Thomas Schuppner Evansville Senior Midfield
Riley Ottman Edgerton Senior Defense
Rowan Wagner McFarland Senior Defense
Alex Bruce East Troy Junior Defense
Kaeden Weberpal Big Foot Senior Defense
Kiavid Diaz Edgerton Sophomore Goalie
Player of the Year: Wesley Hankes – Edgerton
Aidan Miller East Troy Senior Forward
Wesley LeRoy Evansville Senior Forward
David Hernandez Big Foot Senior Forward
Alex Diaz Edgerton Sophomore Midfield
Josh Erman East Troy Junior Midfield
Zach Cesar East Troy Sophomore Midfield
Raul Perez Jefferson Senior Midfield
Yeison Santos Big Foot Sophomore Midfield
Isaac Zielke Edgerton Junior Defense
Noah Edwards East Troy Junior Defense
Porter Gleed Evansville Senior Defense
Mason Hurtley Evansville Sophomore Defense
Brady Orlowski East Troy Junior Goalie
Chase Nogalski East Troy Senior
Zach Geuder East Troy Senior
Grayson Grunow BigFoot Senior
Kasen Lopez BigFoot Senior
Henry Mortimer Whitewater Senior
Chris Cortes Whitewater Junior
Tyler Fandry Edgerton Junior
Aron Baena Edgerton Freshman
Cristofer Loyo Jefferson Senior
Peter Martinez Jefferson Junior
Austin Hunt Evansville Senior
Brennan Huff Evansville Senior
Keegan Bell McFarland Senior
Mason Witt McFarland Freshman
