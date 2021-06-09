COTTAGE GROVE — The Jefferson baseball team scored five first-inning runs in a 12-4 nonconference win against Monona Grove at Fireman’s Park on Wednesday.

Haygen Miller was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Aaron Heine was 2-for-3, scoring twice and driving in three.

Starter Tyler Danielson earned the decision for the Eagles (19-5), tossing 3 1/3 innings while allowing four earned on six hits with four walks. Dylan Schroedl threw 3 2/3 perfect innings on 30 pitches.

Miller singled to lead off the first and later scored on an error by the catcher. Tanner Pinnow had a two-run single and Aiden Behm followed with a run-scoring double. Eli Hoffman’s RBI single to left capped the inning.

MG (9-10) crept within a run at 5-4 with two scores in the fourth.

In the fifth, Jefferson scored six times on four hits to break it open. Heine had a two-RBI double, Hoffman had a run-scoring sacrifice fly and Miller drove in a pair to cap the frame with a single.

Silver Eagles starter Ryan Knudston took the loss, allowing five earned on five hits with two walks in two innings.

The Eagles conclude the regular season with a home nonconference doubleheader versus Menomonee Falls today beginning at 3:30 p.m.

JEFFERSON 12, MONONA GROVE 4

Jefferson 500 061 0 — 12 10 1

Monona Grove 011 200 0 — 4 6 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Danielson (W; 3.1-6-4-4-0-4), Schroedl (3.2-0-0-0-0-0); MG: Knudtson (L; 2-5-5-5-0-2), Hewitt (2.2-4-6-6-1-4), Chynoweth (2.1-1-1-0-0-1).

Leading hitters — J: Miller 2x4, Heine 2x3 (2B), Behm (2B), Fairfield (2B); MG: Klosinski 2x2, Hewitt (2B), Mikalson (2B).

