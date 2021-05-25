JEFFERSON — There is little room for error against great teams.
Jefferson found that out the hard way on Tuesday.
The Eagles committed three errors as they fell 7-3 in a pivotal Rock Valley Conference baseball game against Beloit Turner Tuesday at Fischer Field.
Jefferson went into the game 13-2 and 11-1 in the Rock Valley Conference standings. Turner entered a perfect 12-0 overall and atop the standings with a 12-0 conference record.
“We had to hold them down late in the game,” Jefferson head coach Greg Fetherston said. “We just didn’t make routine plays tonight, can’t give a great team that many chances. We got to bounce back on Thursday.”
The Eagles will get a chance to get a game back on Thursday when Jefferson heads to Beloit to take on the Trojans.
Turner got on the board quickly with a run in the top of the first. A single up the middle from Connor Hughes scored Konnor Giddley and placed runners on first and second with one out.
Tyler Butina limited the early damage by finishing off the inning by striking out the next two batters he faced.
The early-inning run support was even better from Jefferson.
Butina helped out his cause on the mound by driving in leadoff hitter Haygen Miller with a single to tie the game at 1-1. A miscue from the Trojans broke the tie when an errant throw to first base after a bunt scored Luis Serrano.
The speedy Aaron Heine made it 3-1 with an infield single before starting pitcher Jackson Burk worked his way out of the inning.
“I was happy with giving a run in the top and bouncing back, scoring three in the bottom,” Fetherston said.
After a scoreless second inning, Turner got one back in the top of the third.
Burk doubled and then Cal Rles collected a double of his own to score Burk. That cut the lead down to 3-2 and after a three-up, three-down in the bottom of the third from the Eagles, the Trojans started to build some momentum.
Turner continued the momentum when the leadoff hitter in the top of the fourth inning was hit by a pitch to get a runner on first, but the game was called to a halt for a rain delay.
About 45 minutes later, play resumed and the Trojans took the lead in the fourth. Brayden McMahon tied the game with a pop-fly single. Will Lauterbach broke the tie by scoring off an error.
After a scoreless bottom of the fourth, Turner made it 5-3 after a wild pitch advanced Rles to third. Then, Joey Smith singled in Rles to expand to advantage to two runs.
Beloit Turner got some breathing room in the top of the sixth when a pair of errors lead to two runs.
Both Miller and Butina finished the game 2-for-4. No Turner player collected more than one hit.
BELOIT TURNER 7, JEFFERSON 3
Turner 101 212 0 — 7 10 4
Jefferson 300 000 0 — 3 5 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — BT: Burk 6-4-1-1-8; J: Butina 4.1-8-4-1-6.
Leading hitters — BT: Rles 2B, Burk 2B; J: Miller 2x4, Butina 2x4.
