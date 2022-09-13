Eagles lose to Chiefs
WALWORTH — The Jefferson volleyball team lost to host Big Foot 25-14, 26-24, 25-16 in a Rock Valley match on Tuesday.

Ashlyn Enke led the Eagles in kills (seven) and aces (three). Jaden Sikora finished with 13 assists, Addison McMahon totaled 16 digs and Melissa Bruhn chipped in a block.

