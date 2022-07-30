Blue Devils edge Cambridge on Renz's walk-off homer Jul 30, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON — Heath Renz hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Jefferson Blue Devils to a 6-5 victory over Cambridge on Thursday.Isaiah Hoffman led off the winning rally with a single and Renz came up next and delivered the game-winning hit to finish the game with three RBIs. His first hit was an RBI double in the third inning.Sam Mickelson hit a two-run single for Cambridge in the second inning.Aldair Ramirez earned the decision in relief for the Blue Devils. JT Parish threw six-plus innings for Cambridge and took the loss.JEFFERSON 6, CAMBRIDGE 5Cambridge 320 000 0 — 5 2 4Jefferson 301 000 2 — 6 9 2Leading hitters — J (Hoffman 2x4, Renz 2x4, 2B, HR,Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C (Parish L 6-9-6-5-2-4) J (Vogel 3.1-3-5-2-7-6, Ramirez W 3.2-0-0-0-1-3) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
