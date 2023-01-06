Jefferson loses to Turner
JEFFERSON -- Tyshawn Teague-Johnson scored 21 points, Konner Giddley chipped in 20 and Beloit Turner routed host Jefferson 89-45 in a Rock Valley boys basketball game on Friday.

The Trojans (10-1, 6-1 in conference), who jumped ahead 49-21 at halftime, also got 14 points from Tyler Sutherland.

