Boys basketball: Beloit Turner thumps Jefferson 89-45 nateg Jan 6, 2023 52 min ago JEFFERSON -- Tyshawn Teague-Johnson scored 21 points, Konner Giddley chipped in 20 and Beloit Turner routed host Jefferson 89-45 in a Rock Valley boys basketball game on Friday.The Trojans (10-1, 6-1 in conference), who jumped ahead 49-21 at halftime, also got 14 points from Tyler Sutherland.Paden Phillips led the Eagles (2-9, 2-5) with seven points. Tyler Schroedl and Finn DeBlare scored six apiece.Jefferson plays at East Troy on Thursday.TURNER 89, JEFFERSON 45Turner 49 40 -- 89Jefferson 21 24 -- 45Turner (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Howard 2 0-0 4, Giddley 9 0-0 20, Teague-Johnson 9 2-2 21, Lauterbach 4 0-1 8, Hoppe 3 1-2 7, Sutherland 4 4-8 14, Erickson 2 0-0 4, Hughes 0 2-2 2, Amoson 1 0-0 2, Elliott 1 0-0 2, Terrell 1 2-3 5. Totals 36 11-18 89.Jefferson -- Kammer 1 1-2 3, Ganser 1 0-0 3, Altermatt 2 0-0 4, Krause 2 0-2 4, Tully 0 0-2 0, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Schroedl 2 2-2 6, P. Phillips 2 3-4 7, DeBlare 2 1-2 6, E. Phillips 1 0-0 2, Krueger 2 0-0 4, Butina 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-14 45.3-point goals -- T (Giddley 2, Teague-Johnson 1, Sutherland 2, Terrell 1) 6; J (Ganser 1, DeBlare 1) 2.Total fouls -- T 14, J 18.
