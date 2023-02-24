Jefferson tops Brodhead
Buy Now

BRODHEAD -- Sophomore guard Finn DeBlare led all scorers with 19 points and Jefferson's boys basketball team closed the regular season in style by beating host Brodhead 57-48 on Friday in Rock Valley play.

The Eagles (6-18, 5-13 in conference) led 35-27 at halftime. Despite 12 second-half turnovers versus the 1-2-2 fullcourt pressure presented by Cardinals (7-17, 5-13) and some foul trouble, Jefferson never relinquished the lead.

Load comments