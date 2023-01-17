JEFFERSON — Finn DeBlare and Aidan Kammer scored 20 points apiece and Jefferson rallied to beat visiting Brodhead 70-60 in a Rock Valley boys basketball game on Tuesday.

“We’ve been working on our 1-3-1 defense and making sure our guys are in a stance, reading eyes and looking to deflect,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. “We are looking to move when the ball gets in the air and then want to get mad on the boards. We haven’t practiced pressuring how we did tonight with the 1-3-1. It worked though and I’m not going to call them off with it. We definitely took a jump in a game with something we’ve been working on in practice, which is tough with high school kids.”

