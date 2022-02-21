BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP Boys basketball roundup: Eagles, Whippets lose Rock Valley games Feb 21, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST TROY -- Senior guard Chase Cummings totaled a game-best 18 points and East Troy routed the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team 72-29 in a Rock Valley game on Monday.Senior forward Collin Terpstra added 14 points and hit four 3s for the Trojans (17-6, 13-4 RVC), who remained a game back of conference-leading Brodhead ahead of Thursday's regular-season finales.Finn Deblare led the Eagles (1-22, 1-16) with six points and David Neitzel scored five.Jefferson closes the regular season at home against Brodhead on Thursday at 7 p.m.EAST TROY 72,JEFFERSON 29Jefferson 10 19 -- 29East Troy 34 38 -- 72Jefferson (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Kammer 1 0-0 3, Ganser 1 0-0 3, Neitzel 2 0-0 5, P. Phillips 1 0-0 2, E. Phillips 1 0-2 2, Krueger 1 0-2 2, Deblare 3 0-1 6, Schroedl 1 0-0 2, Butina 2 0-2 4. Totals 13 0-5 29.East Troy -- Guyse 2 1-1 5, Brehm 1 0-0 3, B. Kurth 4 1-2 9, Terpstra 4 2-4 14, Lindow 5 0-0 12, Fierst 3 0-0 6, Gulig 1 0-0 2, Geuder 0 1-2 1, Cummings 7 1-2 18, Kniep 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 6-11 72.3-point goals -- J (Kammer 1, Ganser 1, Neitzel 1) 3; ET (Terpstra 4, Cummings 3, Lindow 2, Brehm 1) 10.Total fouls -- J 9, ET 9.EVANSVILLE 56,WHITEWATER 42EVANSVILLE -- Mason Miller scored a game-high 21 points and host Evansville beat the Whitewater boys basketball team 56-42 in a Rock Valley game on Monday.Arno Crowley led the Whippets (4-19, 3-14 RVC) with 11 points. Sam Brown and Jon Aron each added eight points and Wyatt Nickels chipped in seven.Whitewater travels to face Beloit Turner in its regular-season finale on Thursday at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
