EAST TROY -- Senior guard Chase Cummings totaled a game-best 18 points and East Troy routed the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team 72-29 in a Rock Valley game on Monday.

Senior forward Collin Terpstra added 14 points and hit four 3s for the Trojans (17-6, 13-4 RVC), who remained a game back of conference-leading Brodhead ahead of Thursday's regular-season finales.

Finn Deblare led the Eagles (1-22, 1-16) with six points and David Neitzel scored five.

Jefferson closes the regular season at home against Brodhead on Thursday at 7 p.m.

EAST TROY 72,

JEFFERSON 29

Jefferson 10 19 -- 29

East Troy 34 38 -- 72

Jefferson (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Kammer 1 0-0 3, Ganser 1 0-0 3, Neitzel 2 0-0 5, P. Phillips 1 0-0 2, E. Phillips 1 0-2 2, Krueger 1 0-2 2, Deblare 3 0-1 6, Schroedl 1 0-0 2, Butina 2 0-2 4. Totals 13 0-5 29.

East Troy -- Guyse 2 1-1 5, Brehm 1 0-0 3, B. Kurth 4 1-2 9, Terpstra 4 2-4 14, Lindow 5 0-0 12, Fierst 3 0-0 6, Gulig 1 0-0 2, Geuder 0 1-2 1, Cummings 7 1-2 18, Kniep 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 6-11 72.

3-point goals -- J (Kammer 1, Ganser 1, Neitzel 1) 3; ET (Terpstra 4, Cummings 3, Lindow 2, Brehm 1) 10.

Total fouls -- J 9, ET 9.

EVANSVILLE 56,

WHITEWATER 42

EVANSVILLE -- Mason Miller scored a game-high 21 points and host Evansville beat the Whitewater boys basketball team 56-42 in a Rock Valley game on Monday.

Arno Crowley led the Whippets (4-19, 3-14 RVC) with 11 points. Sam Brown and Jon Aron each added eight points and Wyatt Nickels chipped in seven.

Whitewater travels to face Beloit Turner in its regular-season finale on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments