BOYS GOLF Boys golf: Whippets 2nd, Eagles 8th at RVC Ryder Cup May 12, 2022

ELKHORN — Whitewater placed second and Jefferson was eighth at Thursday's Rock Valley Ryder Cup contested at Evergreen Country Club.

For the Whippets, who shot 254, Camden Frye shot 79, Dane Hillmer shot 82 and Carson Bueschel shot 93.

The Eagles shot 294.

The Rock Valley Conference meet is at Janesville Riverside Golf Course on Wednesday.

ROCK VALLEY RYDER CUP
At Evergreen GC, Elkhorn, par 72

Team scores—Edgerton 233; Whitewater 254; Brodhead 262; Evansville 263; Beloit Turner 275; East Troy 279; Jefferson 294; Walworth Big Foot 313.

Top three individuals—Onni Olliver, Br, 74; Brady Callmer, Ed, 77; Braden Hurst, Ed, 78; Caleb Kern, Ed, 78.
