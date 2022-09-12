Jefferson loses to C/D United
DEERFIELD -- The Cambridge/Deerfield United battled through the rain to earn a 4-1 victory over Jefferson at Deerfield High School on Monday.

Senior forward Nick Buckman scored in the eighth minute. Junior forward Evan Mathwig scored on an assist from senior midfielder Eric Staszak in the 17th minute, putting the United (2-4-1) up 2-0.

