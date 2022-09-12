Boys soccer: Tobi Arenz scores two goals as Cambridge/Deerfield beats Jefferson 4-1 Sep 12, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEERFIELD -- The Cambridge/Deerfield United battled through the rain to earn a 4-1 victory over Jefferson at Deerfield High School on Monday.Senior forward Nick Buckman scored in the eighth minute. Junior forward Evan Mathwig scored on an assist from senior midfielder Eric Staszak in the 17th minute, putting the United (2-4-1) up 2-0.C/D senior forward Tobi Arenz scored twice in the win, netting goals in the 29th minute and in the 49th minute. Jefferson (0-5-1) scored its lone goal on a direct kick in the 59th minute. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
