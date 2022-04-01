BOYS TENNIS Boys tennis: Eagles go 1-1 at season-opening triangular Apr 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson boys tennis team opened its season by going 1-1 at its home triangular on Friday.The Eagles topped Black River Falls 5-1 before falling to Martin Luther 6-1.Jefferson's Aidan Turner (No. 3 singles) went 2-0 on the day, while Matthew Buchholz (No. 2 singles) earned a 6-0, 6-0 win versus Black River Falls.In doubles, the Eagles' No. 1 flight of Tobias Weisensel and Eduardo Medina and No. 2 flight of Jacob Jurcek and Ivan Perez both won 6-2, 6-2 against the Tigers.MARTIN LUTHER 6, JEFFERSON 1Singles:No. 1 - Seth Kogutkiewicz, Martin Luther High School def. Zephyr Marek, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-4 , 6-1No. 2 - Owen Laack, Martin Luther High School def. Matthew Buchholz, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2No. 3 - Aidan Turner, JEFFERSON HIGH def. Keegan Lerret, Martin Luther High School, 6-4 , 3-6 , 10-5No. 4 - Paul Gorioux, Martin Luther High School def. Cole Huebel, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-3Doubles:No. 1 - Glendon Schulz, Martin Luther High School - Owen Povlick, Martin Luther High School def. Tobias Weisensel, JEFFERSON HIGH - Eduardo Medina, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1No. 2 - Kaden Hutchins, Martin Luther High School - Kyle Pelzek, Martin Luther High School def. Jacob Jurcek, JEFFERSON HIGH - Ivan Perez, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2No. 3 - Colt Smolen, Martin Luther High School - Sam Gabler, Martin Luther High School def. N/A N/A, JEFFERSON HIGH - N/A N/A, JEFFERSON HIGH, 2-0 , 2-0JEFFERSON 5, BLACK RIVER FALLS 1,Singles:No. 1 - Michael Roou, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH def. Zephyr Marek, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0No. 2 - Matthew Buchholz, JEFFERSON HIGH def. Connor Carlson, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-0No. 3 - Aidan Turner, JEFFERSON HIGH def. Sullivan King, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1No. 4 - Cole Huebel, JEFFERSON HIGH won via forfeitDoubles:No. 1 - Tobias Weisensel, JEFFERSON HIGH - Eduardo Medina, JEFFERSON HIGH def. Jeremy Bailey, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Hansen Owen, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2No. 2 - Jacob Jurcek, JEFFERSON HIGH - Ivan Perez, JEFFERSON HIGH def. Ari Rukavina, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH - Reece Cowley, BLACK RIVER FALLS HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
