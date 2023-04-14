DELAFIELD -- Jefferson's boys tennis team lost a nonconference dual to host Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies 5-2 on Friday.
Eddie Medina (No. 3 singles) won 6-1, 6-3 and Cole Huebel (No. 4 singles) earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory for the Eagles
"For a second night in a row, we were overmatched at doubles," Jefferson boys tennis coach Tim Babcock said. "We are really going to have to work hard through the month of April to get our newcomers up to speed for WIAA tennis. It is asking a lot. We have seven players that are completely new to tennis, and we need at least four of them to fill starting varsity spots.
"The good news is that once again we grew stronger in nearly every match that was played. Our players not only didn’t quit; they adapted. Points, games and sets became more competitive.
"Eddie Medina played the best game of his career, and it was important. Our players needed a lift. Eddie showed great promise last year as a freshman and came within a single game of becoming our No. 1 singles last April. Since then he has played hard, but seemed to question himself. He would get frustrated easily and his growth seemed to hit a wall. Tonight, he broke through and showed what a great talent he is. If he continues to play this well, it will be a huge lift for our prospects.
"Cole Huebel also provided another lift. He was moved from doubles to singles and played his best game. He was methodical and aggressive at the same time.
"Overall, it was a nice effort with each player showing moments of great potential."
Jefferson has a home match versus University Lake School this afternoon at 4:15 p.m.
ST. JOHN'S 5, JEFFERSON 2
Singles:
Lake Segal (SJ) def. Patrick Traver (J) (1-6, 0-6)
Gabriel Gomez (SJ) def. Aidan Turner (J) (2-6, 4-6)
Eddie Medina (J) def. Daltia Papandrea (SJ) (6-1, 6-3)
Cole Huebel (J) def. Leo Leksowski (SJ) (6-2, 6-1)
Doubles:
M. Elizalde / S. Guerreru (SJ) def. Devan Redanius / Adrian Weber (J) (0-6, 0-6)
G. Butzer / L. MacDonald (SJ) def. Ethan Bruders / Justin Schnarsky (J) (0-6, 1-6)
M. Nankin / F. Tellez (SJ) def. Eric Pitman / Lars Pitman (J) (0-6, 0-6)
