Jefferson tennis
DELAFIELD -- Jefferson's boys tennis team lost a nonconference dual to host Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies 5-2 on Friday.

Eddie Medina (No. 3 singles) won 6-1, 6-3 and Cole Huebel (No. 4 singles) earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory for the Eagles

