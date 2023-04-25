JEFFERSON -- Jefferson's boys tennis team earned its first victory of the season by topping University Lake School 7-0 in a nonconference match at JHS on Tuesday.
Patrick Traver won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Aidan Turner (No. 2 flight) earned a 6-2, 6-1 win, Cole Huebel (No. 3) won 6-0, 6-0 and Adrian Weber won 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, the Eagles' pairs combined to only drop two games.
"Tuesday was a very nice night for our program," Jefferson boys tennis coach Tim Babcock said. "It wasn’t simply because we won; it was because of how we did it. We didn’t try to make every shot a great shot. We showed patience. We made good shots and were willing to extend rallies until we earned an advantage. Once we got an advantage, we seized the opportunity and finished.
"As the schedule unfolded this spring, it was clear that we were going to face our toughest opponent the day before an opponent we had beaten in the past. From here on in, our players know that every other team will be “in-between”. It is time for us to focus on ourselves and our preparedness, and not worry about who we are facing.
"Cole Huebel continued to play well and has won two of his last three matches in convincing fashion. It was good to see Patrick Traver at No. 1 singles play as well as he did. He is our best tennis player and an all-around good athlete. He needed to “right his game”. He hadn’t played up to his potential; but tonight he showed signs of regaining his position as our most dominant player.
"Matthew Buchholz and Chase Meixner were terrific at No. 1 Doubles. They played smart. They played as a team.
"Finally, we found some gold in our underclassmen. Adrian Weber showed great poise and athleticism at No. 4 singles in his win. Justin Schnarsky and Adrian Ridgemen were great at No. 3 doubles and I think we will need to keep them together for a long while."
JEFFERSON 7, UNIVERSITY LAKE SCHOOL 0
1S Patrick Traver (J) def. Alex Parlor (ULS) (6-1, 6-3)
2S Aidan Turner (J) def. Harvey Li (USL) (6-2, 6-1)
3S Cole Huebel (J) def. Bill Du (ULS) (6-0, 6-0)
4S Adrian Weber (J) def. Thea Anderson (ULS) (6-1, 6-0))
1D M. Buchholz / C. Meixner (J) def. E. Fair / L. Fode (6-0, 6-1)
2D V. Lueker / E. Bruders (J) def. Y. Stockin-Rabin / Jessica Meckler (ULS) (6-0, 6-0)
3D J. Schnarsky / J. Ridgeman (J) def. C. Sier / C. Greco (ULS) (6-0, 6-1)
MONDAY'S RESULTS
EAST TROY -- The Eagles dropped a Rock Valley dual to host East Troy 7-0 on Monday.
"We played scared and seemed intimidated," Babcock said. "We knew they were perennial conference champs, and we let it go to our heads. There was no reason to win so few games. Many points and games were close, but only Cole Huebel was able to take advantage of leads."
Jefferson hosts Whitewater on Thursday.
EAST TROY 7, JEFFERSON 0
1S Justion Brehm (ET) def. Patrick Traver (J) (0-6, 0-6)
2S Aiden Taylor (ET) def. Aidan Turner (J) (0-6, 0-6)
3S Noah Edwards (ET) def. Eddie Medina (J) (0-6, 0-6)
4S Michael Busateri (ET) def. Cole Huebel (J) (1-6, 2-6)
1D C. Stoner / O. Nixon (ET) def. V. Lueker / Adrian Weber (J) (0-6, 0-6)
2D Malloy / Murphy (ET) def. E. Bruders / D. Redanius (J) (0-6, 0-6)
3D Hydusek / Schreiber (ET) def. E. Pitman / J. Schnarsky (J) (0-6, 0-6)
