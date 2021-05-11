The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team swept singles play to earn a 4-3 Badger South Conference dual win over visiting Milton Tuesday at Rock River Park.
At No. 1 singles flight, Baptiste Billard earned a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Kevin Montoya won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles for the Blackhawks.
Logan Hamele (6-1, 6-2) and Cameron Bethard (6-0, 6-2) earned singles victories at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.
Jackson Fenner and Jordan Jensen lost 7-5, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles action.
Fort Atkinson moved to 2-0 with the victory.
Edgerton 4, Jefferson 3
JEFFERSON — The Eagles won three singles flight, but fell to Edgerton in a Rock Valley Conference boys tennis dual Monday in Jefferson.
Vinny Bonofiglo earned a 6-1, 7-5 victory for Jefferson at the No. 2 singles flight. Zephyr Marek won a No. 3 singles match with a score of 7-6 (2), 6-2. At the No. 4 singles spot, Aidan Turner recorded a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
Jefferson lost the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches and had to forfeit at No. 3 doubles.
