EAST TROY -- Whitewater's boys tennis team placed sixth and Jefferson took seventh at the Rock Valley Conference boys tennis tournament held Thursday and Friday at East Troy.

For the Whippets, No. 1 singles player John Chan bested McFarland's David Templeton 7-5, 6-2 to open play. Chan was then defeated 6-0, 6-0 by eventual champion Dayne Lindow from East Troy.

At No. 2 singles, the Whippets' Elijah Grall lost to Luther Prep's Noah Koelpin 7-5, 6-0 in the opening round. Whitewater's Arno Crowley (No. 3 singles) knocked off Luther Prep's Jason Horn 6-3, 6-0, beat Edgerton's Peter Hazeltine 6-2, 6-4 and fell to eventual runner-up Nolan Peyer of Big Foot 6-0, 6-3 to place third.

The Whippets' other four flights all suffered first-round losses in straight sets.

For the Eagles, Aidan Turner lost to eventual runner-up Logan Longhenry from Big Foot 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and got beat 6-2, 6-2 by Edgerton's Emmett Sund. Jefferson's No. 1 doubles flight of Zephyr Marek and Cole Huebel beat Whitewater's Sebastian Cuellar and Nick Wilson in a back-and-forth match 6-3, 4-6, 10-7. Eduardo Medina (No. 2 singles) and Jacob Jurcek (No. 3 singles) lost in the first round.

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Team scores—East Troy 39, Watertown Luther Prep 23; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 22.5; McFarland 16.5; Edgerton 10.5; Whitewater 10; Jefferson 1.

Championship matches

No. 1 singles—Dayne Lindow, ET, def. Logan Longhenry, WBF, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 2 singles—Justin Brehm, ET, def. Noah Koelpin, WLP, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 3 singles—Connor Paullin, ET, def. Nolan Peyer, WBF, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 4 singles—Noah Edwards, ET, def. Sean Kappl, WLP, 6-1, 3-6, 10-8.

No. 1 doubles—Carter Snyder/Elias Pederson, McF, def. Max Maternowski/Chase Stoner, ET, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

No. 2 doubles—Jake Molloy/Chase Murphy, ET, def. Ben Frick/Ethan Busse, WLP, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

No. 3 doubles—Andrew SachsZach Cliffgard/Aiden Taylor, ET, def. Noah Blakeslee/Ryan Hudgens, McF, 6-0, 6-1.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

No. 1 singles—John Chan, Whitewater, def. David Templeton, McFarland, 7-5, 6-2; Judd Guse, Watertown Luther Prep, def. Emmett Sund, Edgerton, 6-4, 6-2; Logan Longberry, Walworth Big Foot, def. Aidan Turner, Jefferson, 6-1, 6-0; Longberry, WBF, def. Guse, WLP, 6-1, 6-1; Lindow, ET, def. Chan, W, 6-0, 6-0; Sund, Ed, def. Turner, J, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2 singles—Noah Koelpin, WLP, def. Elijah Grall, W, 7-5, 6-0; Cash Kujak, M, def. Isaac Zielke, Ed, 7-5, 6-1; Joshua Rolfs, WBF, def. Koelpin, WLP, 6-3, 6-1; Isaac Zielke, Ed, def. Eduardo Medina, J, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 3 singles—Peter Hazeltine, Ed, def. Stellan Kilpatrick, M, 6-4, 4-6, 10-5; Arno Crowley, W, def. Jason Horn, WLP, 6-3, 6-0; Nolan Peyer, WBF, def. Jacob Jurcek, J, 6-1, 6-0; Peyer def. Crowley, 6-0, 6-3; Connor Paullin, ET, def. Peyer, WBF, 6-3, 6-2; Crowley, W, def. Hazeltine, Ed, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 4 singles—Christiano Medina, M, def. Adam Nelson, Ed, 6-0, 6-1; Sean Kappl, WLP, def. Davin Parboteeah, W, 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Greenwald, WBF, def. Cristiano Medina, M, 6-4, 6-2; Nelson, Ed, def. Parboteeah, W, 6-1, 6-2; Edwards, ET, def. Greenwald, BF, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 1 doubles—Owen Belz/Shane Crandall, Ed, def. Grayson Grunow/Jesse Robison, WBF, 7-5, 7-5; Chase Stoner/Max Maternowski, ET, def. Sebastian Cuellar/Nick Wilson, W, 6-1, 6-1; Koelpin/Bourman, WLP, def. Belz/Crandall, Ed, 6-0, 6-1; Zephyr Marek/Cole Huebel, J, def. Cuellar/Wilson, W, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

No. 2 doubles—Sean Fernan/Jacob Nix, M, def. Jonah Martin/Nick Kleiboer, Ed, 6-1, 6-3; Cristian Carreno/Reed Alsness, WBF, def. Johan Parez/Hector Rodriguez, W, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 doubles—Noah Balkeslee/Ryan Hudgens, M, def. Mason Whitmore/Advit Sukheja, Ed, 7-5, 6-3; Andrew Sachs/Alexis Castaneda, WBF, def. Yovanni Rojas-Reyes/Emerson Ellenwood, W, 6-2, 6-0; A. Steinbrenner/N. Steinbrenner, WLP, def. Sachs/Castaneda, BF, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

