Jefferson senior Sawyer Thorp competes in the boys race at the Ladish Invitational in East Troy on Sept. 9. Thorp finished 70th in 19 minutes, 12 seconds at Saturday’s Stoughton Invitational, helping the Eagle boys to an 11th place finish with 325 points.
STOUGHTON — Jefferson’s boys and girls cross country teams each finished 11th at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday.
Seniors Mason Marin (18th, 17 minutes, 21 seconds), Sawyer Thorp (70th, 19:12), Eddy Rodriguez (72nd, 19:14) and Nicholas Hottinger (81st, 20:04) and freshman Patrick Sande (84th, 20:18) contributed to Jefferson’s 325 points score in the boys race.
Scoring for Jefferson’s girls were junior Jocelyn Ramirez (35th, 21:58), freshman Lexi Weinbrenner (44th, 22:14), sophomore Leah Worzalla (53rd, 22:56), senior Julia Ball (69th, 24:06) and junior Lauren Kopek (72nd, 25:24).
“The Stoughton Invitational is known for having steep competition and a deep field,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “Our team put their best foot forward and we took away a lot of positives for the day.
“The varsity boys got out a little hard in the first mile and had to hold on the last two miles. I was proud of their fight at the end of the race.
“The girls team had a rollercoaster of a day with only five of our top seven finishing the race. Jocelyn, Lexi, Leah, and Julia all ran their best times of the season today. It was challenging to navigate such a large field, but I’m really proud of how they kept their composure.”
Whitewater’s boys finished 12th. Freshman Jack Hefty (35th, 17:56), senior Cooper Hammond (62nd, 18:52), sophomore Nate Holden (79th, 20:03) and juniors CJ Tomomitsu (80th, 20:03) and Ben McCulloch (94th, 22:44) scored for the Whippets.
Whitewater’s girls fielded an incomplete team. Junior Caelyn Caputo (60th, 23:21), senior Sophie Walton (73rd, 24:22), junior Emma Weigel (76th, 24:52) and senior Gwen Truesdale (77th, 25:04) competed for the Whippets.
Jefferson and Whitewater compete next at the Rock Valley Conference meet at UW-Whitewater on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Team scores — boys: Stevens Point 48, Middleton 72, Madison La Follette 84, Oconomowoc 113, Madison Memorial 119, Stoughton 161, Waunakee 220, Madison East 231, Janesville Craig 271, Jefferson 325, Whitewater 350, Janesville Parker 352, Milton 356
Team scores — girls: Madison West 48, Monona Grove 79, Waunakee 99, Janesville Craig 130, Middleton 132, Oregon 140, Milton 177, Stoughton 207, Oconomowoc 219, Madison East 257, Jefferson 273, Madison La Follette 298
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.