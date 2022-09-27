JEFFERSON — Cross country coach Megan Carstens always enjoys the chance for her Jefferson teams to host an event. The 2022 invitational was no different.
"The athletes turned it up a notch and competed their hearts out on their home course,” Carstens said. "It was thrilling to watch them come around the final quarter mile and give it everything they had.”
Jefferson’s girls finished third while the boys were fifth on Tuesday at the Jefferson Golf Course.
Sophomore Olivia Jennrich finished eighth in 21 minutes, 15 seconds to lead Jefferson’s girls. Seniors Jocelyn Ramirez (12th, 22:06) and Lauren Kopelke (23rd, 23:47), sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner (31st, 24:40) and junior Emily Boucher (38th, 25:08) also scored for the Eagles.
"The girls team is recovering from illness and injury,” Carstens said. "It was great to see both the varsity and jv teams finish with a full team. Olivia Jennrich led the girls once again with a strong race. Jocelyn is back on the course and had a very solid race.
"She was followed with great races by Lauren Kopelke, Lexi Weinbrenner, and Emily Boucher to round out our scoring five. The girls have faced a lot of adversity this season, and I am so proud at how they've come together."
Senior Aaron Johnson (25th, 20:01), sophomore Aiden DeBlare (28th, 20:08) and juniors Jonathan Ellifson (31st, 20:20), Brady Gehring (34th, 20:30) and Ethan Gehring (44th, 21:04) scored for Jefferson’s boys.
"The boys team continues to improve with each meet,” Carstens said. "They were led by the duo of Aaron Johnson and Aiden DeBlare. They are feeding off each other in races and it helps both of them be more competitive. Our pack on the boys side is so tight, they are really stepping it up as the season is progressing."
Palmyra-Eagle’s boys finished 12th. Senior Blake Isaacsen (11th, 18:59), sophomore Xavier Mishler (42nd, 20:56) and seniors Cole Hodges (51st, 21:40), Dalton Moyer (60th, 22:14) and AJ Plotz (74th, 25:59) scored for the Panthers.
Sophomore Anna Snorek (25th, 24:03) and senior Stacey Johnson (49th, 26:27) competed for Palmyra-Eagle in the girls race.
Team scores — girls: Evansville 36, Clinton 55, Jefferson 79, East Troy 93, Brodhead/Juda 103, Parkview 110
Team scores — boys: Clinton 44, Evansville 124, Wayland 134, Edgerton 154, Jefferson 162, Beloit Turner 162, Parkview 181, Brodhead/Juda 187, East Troy 188, Delavan-Darien 237, Palmyra-Eagle 238
