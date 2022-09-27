Jefferson girls 3rd at home meet
JEFFERSON — Cross country coach Megan Carstens always enjoys the chance for her Jefferson teams to host an event. The 2022 invitational was no different.

"The athletes turned it up a notch and competed their hearts out on their home course,” Carstens said. "It was thrilling to watch them come around the final quarter mile and give it everything they had.”

