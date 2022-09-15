Eagles compete at Silverwood Invite
EDGERTON — Jefferson sophomore Olivia Jennrich finished sixth with a time of 20 minutes, 17 seconds in the girls race at the Silverwood Invitational on Thursday.

Jefferson sophomore Kateri Kawleski took 21st in 23:22. Freshman Alexandria Hyke (23rd, 23:45), senior Lauren Kopelke (25th, 23:57) and junior Emily Boucher (29th, 24:12) also scored for the Eagle girls, who finished fourth with 77 points.

