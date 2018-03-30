JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Eagles broke the spirit of the Edgerton Crimson Tide by having an answer every time they needed one.

The Crimson Tide scored two runs in the top of the first inning and Jefferson scored three in the bottom.

Edgerton scored two more in the top of the third inning and then senior Ian Drays and junior Nathan Hebbe homered on consecutive pitches.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Jefferson needed one more answer, and a two-run inning did the trick, as the Eagles pulled ahead for an 8-6 victory over Edgerton in Rock Valley Conference prep baseball on Thursday afternoon at Fischer Field.

“Baseball is a game of battles,” Jefferson coach Greg Fetherston said. “It was tough with them basically punching us in the face right away and scoring two runs, but we responded. Every time they did something to us, we responded.”

The loudest response for Jefferson came in the bottom of the third inning when Drays ambushed the first-pitch fastball from Edgerton starting pitcher Noah Punzel and drove it over the left-field fence. Drays had a greater outward reaction after Punzel’s next pitch was hit in a similar spot by Hebbe.

“I’ve hit multiple (home runs) but I haven’t hit back to back,” Drays said. “Last year, (Hebbe) didn’t play, so this year I’m just excited for him to come out, be part of the team and help us be a tight team.”

Drays was 2 for 4 and Hebbe was 3 for 4. Hebbe also hit a double in the first inning to clear the bases and give the Eagles a 3-2 lead.

Junior center fielder Ryan Brost had a double and a single and senior Brandon Laesch had three singles.

“We have a lot of guys who have put a lot of time in the weight room and it pays off,” Fetherston said. “We drove the ball quite a bit tonight. I don’t know how many extra-base hits we had, but there aren’t usually that many balls hit out of this park.”

Senior Zack Peterson led off the sixth inning with a walk before Brost and senior Brandon Laesch each hit singles to load the bases.

From there, the pressure was on the Crimson Tide to be perfect. Senior Evan Anfang drew a walk and Drays hit a fly ball to left field where it was dropped giving the Eagles an 8-6 lead.

“Early in a season, for this team to respond the way we did tonight, to respond to adversity, I thought we did well,” Fetherston said.

Jefferson needed to continue to respond after Edgerton was able to take advantage of some good baseball fortune. In the top of the third inning, the Crimson Tide benefitted from a swinging bunt and a fly ball which fell out of the reach of a diving Brost. Both of those batters reached base before Brost was burned by a well-hit line drive that Fetherston said got hung up in the wind and didn’t sink the way he expected it to.

In the fifth inning, with Edgerton threatening, Brost broke in on a sinking line drive to make a diving catch with a runner in scoring position. Fetherston said he appreciated the way he stayed confident and delivered defensively late in the game.

“He’s a gold glover out there,” Fetherston said. “He was being aggressive like he’s been taught.”

Though Drays gave up two runs in the sixth inning, it was a 6-4-3 double play turned by senior Evan Anfang and Sam Cincotta that limited the damage.

“(That) was huge because we aren’t going to play up, we’re going to play for a double play over giving up a run,” Fetherston said. It was the second victory against Edgerton this week as the Eagles defeated the Crimson Tide, 7-2, on Tuesday. “I’m very proud of where my guys are right now. We had a good week winning two conference games.”

Jefferson will continue its season on the road Tuesday against Evansville at 4:45 p.m.

JEFFERSON 8, EDGERTON 6

Tide 2 0 2 0 0 2 0 — 6 12 2

Eagles 3 0 2 0 1 2 x — 8 12 2

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — E: Punzel 5-11-7-1-5, Evans 0+-1-0-1-0, Zeimet 1-0-0-1; J: Cincotta 4-6-3-0-4, Drays 3-6-1-0-3.

Hitting — E: Christenson 2x4, Loveland 2x4 (2B), J. Johnson 4x4 (2 2Bs); J: Brost 2x4 (2B), Laesch 3x4, Drays 2x3 (HR), Hebbe 3x4 (2B).