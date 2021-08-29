JEFFERSON — Jefferson's week two home game against Elkhorn was cancelled on Friday after tracing inside the Jefferson program revealed COVID-19 exposure, forcing the nonconference matchup between the unbeaten teams to be called off.
The Eagles are scheduled to open Rock Valley Conference play at Evansville in week three.
