JEFFERSON — Five different players ran for touchdowns for the Eagles as the Jefferson football team opened up its 2021 spring season with a 36-16 victory over visiting East Troy on Friday night.
Jefferson scored two touchdowns in the first quarter of the Rock Valley Conference matchup, but East Troy responded with 10 points in the second quarter to make it a 14-10 game by halftime.
The Eagles scored 22 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarter to pull away from the Trojans.
Brady Gotto started out the scoring with a 27-yard rushing touchdown for Jefferson with 6 minutes, 29 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Eagles struck again with 2:02 remaining in the quarter when Jesse Heller ran for a 44-yard score on the ground.
East Troy recorded a touchdown and field goal in the second quarter to make it 14-10 heading into the locker room.
Jon Lenz and Cole Witucki rushed for 7 and 5-yard touchdowns, respectively, in the third quarter for Jefferson. Witucki's came with 19 seconds left in the third and made it 27-10 Eagles.
A safety eight seconds into the fourth quarter by Jefferson and a 37-yard touchdown via the ground game from Nate McKenzie 12 seconds after the safety made it 36-10.
East Troy scored a touchdown with 33 seconds remaining for the final score of 36-16.
Jefferson ran the ball 43 times on Friday, with Witucki leading the team in carries with 11. He gained 51 yards.
Besides Witucki, four other players had at least five carries for the Eagles. Heller led the team in yards with 73 — which came off five attempts. McKenzie carried the ball six times for 72 yards.
JEFFERSON 36, EAST TROY 16
Jefferson 14 0 13 9
East Troy 0 10 0 6
SCORING
J — Gotto 27 run (Fairfield kick). J — Heller 44 run (Fairfield kick). ET — Paullin 2 run (Wojciechowski kick). ET — Wojciechowski 32 kick. J — Lenz 7 run (Fairfield kick). J — Witucki 5 run (kick no good). J — Mckenzie safety. J — McKenzie 37 run (Fairfield kick). ET — Nelson 20 pass from Dessart (two-point no good).
STATISTICS
Rushing — J 43-313. Passes — J 5-0-0. Passing yards — J 9.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Passing — J Neitzel 1-5-9. Rushing — J Heller 5-73. Receiving — J Witucki 1-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.