Jefferson girls face Brodhead
BRODHEAD — Addie Yates hit four 3-pointers en route to 16 points, Abbie Dix added 15 and Brodhead held off visiting Jefferson 47-40 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Monday.

“We got caught a couple times not guarding the 3-point line and they made us pay for it, unfortunately,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “We need to make sure we do a better job with that defensively.

