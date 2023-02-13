BRODHEAD — Addie Yates hit four 3-pointers en route to 16 points, Abbie Dix added 15 and Brodhead held off visiting Jefferson 47-40 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Monday.
“We got caught a couple times not guarding the 3-point line and they made us pay for it, unfortunately,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “We need to make sure we do a better job with that defensively.
“I give Brodhead all the credit, they hit the shots when they needed to. We had to go a 2-3 zone when Ayianna Johnson got in foul trouble. That’s when they hit some 3-pointers in the first half. We didn’t do a good enough job getting out on Yates.”
Alecia Dahl contributed 13 points for the Cardinals, who won the first meeting 44-31 on Jan. 5. Yates and Dix had 10 second-half points apiece.
Ayianna Johnson scored 15 of her game-high 17 points after half for the Eagles (10-13, 8-9 in conference) before fouling out on a block-charge call at the 3-minute mark. Ashlyn Enke added eight of her 10 points before the break.
Jefferson led early on before Johnson was saddled with a pair of quick fouls. The Cardinals (16-6, 13-4) then caught wind in their sails, claiming a 21-12 halftime edge. The Eagles clawed back to within three points but could not get any closer in the second half.
“The girls fought hard at the beginning of the second half to pull it back,” Smith said. “The girls continued to fight hard when AJ fouled out. I give them a lot of credit. They kept it close.
“Typically, we’ve struggled when AJ isn’t in there. We held our own tonight, which is a good sign for us. I’m proud of the girls who were in there that they hung in and played hard. They executed the offense, played good defense and played their hearts out.”
Jefferson hosts Evansville for Senior Night on Thursday to close out the regular season.
