JEFFERSON — The Battle for the Paddle wasn't much of a battle at all.
Four players scored in double-digits for the Eagles as the Jefferson took down rival Fort Atkinson, 70-34, in the Battle for the Paddle Saturday at Jefferson High School.
"We knew if we played good defense and made some shots we have a good chance," Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. "We played great defense and the offense kind of got rolling.
"It was a very fun night, obviously Battle for the Paddle is an exciting event for us. To win it in that convincing fashion was nice."
Senior guard Ainsley Howard and sophomore forward Ayianna Johnson both scored 13 points to lead Jefferson, while Aidyn Messmann and Josie Peterson each added 11 for the Eagles.
"Any given night we've had one of those kids step up," Peterson said. "If one of the kids struggle, the other kids step up."
Fort Atkinson (7-13) junior Tyla Staude finished with a game-high 14 points. Fellow juniors Taylor Marquart and Kiara Wolfram pitched in nine points and seven points, respectively.
Once again it was the Jefferson defense stifling its opponent, holding Fort Atkinson to just 17 points in each half. The Blackhawks made just nine field goals in the game.
"We put a lot of time and effort in our defense," Peterson said. "Working on ball-pressure, keeping kids in front of us...You have to give the kids credit, they're relentless. They dive for loose balls, take charges and watch film."
The Eagles (16-1) have now won the Battle for the Paddle game five straight times.
JEFFERSON 70, FORT ATKINSON 34
Fort Atkinson 17 17 — 34
Jefferson 33 37 — 70
FORT ATKINSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Christiansen 0 2-2 2, Marquart 3 2-2 9, Wolfram 2 2-4 7, Staude 4 4-4 14, Kohl 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 12-18 34.
JEFFERSON — Madden 1 0-0 2, Messmann 3 5-6 11, Howard 4 4-4 13, S. Peterson 1 1-2 3, Dearborn 2 2-4 8, Helmink 1 0-0 2, Johnson 6 1-2 13, J. Peterson 5 1-3 11, Krause 1 0-0 3, Fox 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 14-21 70.
3-pointers: FA 4 (Marquart, Wolfram, Staude), J 4 (Howard, Dearborn 2, Krause). Total fouls: FA 17, J 19.
