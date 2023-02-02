Whitewater faces Jefferson
WHITEWATER — Jefferson junior guard Jena Lenz hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the corner at the buzzer, sending the Eagles past host Whitewater 40-37 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Thursday.

With six seconds remaining, Jefferson’s Ayianna Johnson, who scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, dribbled the length of the floor and brought it down to the right block area where she was triple teamed. Johnson kicked it to Lenz, who passed it right back, as the waning seconds ticked away. Johnson passed it back to Lenz, who hit nothing but net on the deciding basket — her only field goal of the game — at the horn.

