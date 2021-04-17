EDGERTON — Senior Courtney Draeger carded a 41 for the second time this season as the Eagles won a Rock Valley Conference mini meet with a 194 Friday at Evansville Golf Course.
Draeger finished with five pars during her round.
Freshman Payton Schmidt tied for second at the meet with a 45 — scoring two pars on the day. Claire Beck collected 53 strokes, while Sam Reynolds — golfing out of the No. 5 spot — shot a 55.
The conference mini meet victory was Jefferson's third straight to start the season.
Cambridge had three golfers play on Friday, with Lissy Pero leading the way with a 59. Amerie Timler and Bella Hollis carded a 69 and 76, respectively.
