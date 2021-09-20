JANESVILLE — Junior Ava Heckmann shot a medalist-winning round of 40 to help the Lakeside Lutheran girls golf team beat Jefferson by five strokes to win Monday’s Rock Valley mini meet at Glen Erin Golf Club.
The Warriors shot 186 while the Eagles shot 191 to take second.
Lakeside leads Jefferson by a point heading into today’s conference meet, where points are worth double for the 18-hole competition.
Warrior senior Kaylea Affeld (46) tied for fourth overall and sophomores Brooke Parkhurst (49) and Breezy Roman (51) rounded out the team’s score.
Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt finished second individually with a 41. Freshman AJ Bilau (47), sophomore Grace Behm (48) and junior Lilly Kamenick (55) also scored.
“Grace and AJ played solid,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “AJ was bombing her drives and just needs that putter to get hot.
“Payton had two doubles tonight and still managed a 41. She wasn’t very happy and we’re looking for a bounce-back round tomorrow out of her.”
Cambridge shot 227 to finish seventh. Senior Alyssa Pero shot a 46, tying for fourth. Sophomores Alexis Viola (59) and Amerie Timler (59) and junior Bella Hollis (63) also contributed to the team score.
Majestic Oaks Golf Course at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan is the site of the RVC meet.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 186, Jefferson 191, East Troy 195, Edgerton 208, Beloit Turner 213, McFarland 217, Cambridge 227, Clinton 245, Evansville 286.
EAGLES 9TH AT RIVERSIDE
JANESVILLE — Jefferson’s girls golf team finished ninth at Saturday’s Janesville Parker Invitational at Riverside Golf Course with a team score of 369.
Sophomore Payton Schmidt led the Eagles with her first round of the season under 80, shooting a seven-over-par 78 to tie for 10th.
Freshman AJ Bilau carded a 93, sophomore Grace Behm posted a 95 and junior Lilly Kamenick shot 103.
“A good team score overall and a good tune up before our final two conference meets next week,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Payton finally broke through with a sub-80 round. She’s been grinding hard the last few weeks.
“AJ and Grace both broke into the 90s, which was huge. Lilly shot a career-low 18-hole round.”
Team scores: Middleton 308, Westosha Central 317, Union Grove 317, Milton 334, The Prairie School 341, Sun Prairie 353, Mukwonago 361, Janesville Craig 367, Jefferson 369, Lake Geneva Badger 373, Janesville Parker 375, Verona 400, Edgerton 435.
