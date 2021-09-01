MADISON -- Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt shot 84 to finish eighth at Wednesday's Balance and Believe Shootout at Blackhawk Country Club.
The Eagles shot 440 to finish eighth as a team.
"Another great course and great day of weather for the girls," Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. "Blackhawk is an extremely tough track with fast greens.
"Payton finished tied for eighth but couldn't get it on in regulation enough to keep it going."
Sophomore Grace Behm (111), senior Samantha Reynolds (121) and junior Lillian Kamenick (124) also scored.
Middleton, which was led by meet medalist Ellie Frisch (72), shot 312 to run away with the team title over second-place Bay Port (346).
Team scores: Middleton 312, Bay Port 346, Waunakee 348, Oregon 371, Madison West 394, Milton 411, Notre Dame 416, Jefferson 440, Madison Memorial 455, Verona 496.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.