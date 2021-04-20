JEFFERSON — A day after tying its program-record score, the Jefferson girls golf team won its fifth straight Rock Valley Conference mini meet on Tuesday at Jefferson Golf Course.
The Eagles finished with a team score of 184. No other team ended in the 100s.
Jefferson senior Courtney Draeger — who carded a 39 on Monday in Cambridge — led the Eagles with a 41. Draeger was consistent on Tuesday, collecting five pars and three bogeys.
Eagle freshman Payton Schmidt was close behind Draeger with a 43. Schmidt had two pars in her nine-hole round and never had a score worse than a bogey. Senior Ainsley Howard joined Draeger and Schmidt in the 40s with a 49. Howard holed six bogeys on the day.
Jefferson was rounded out by Val Schamens’ 51. Schamens was able to piece together five bogeys in her round.
Claire Beck scored a 54.
Cambridge was led by Lissy Pero’s 45. Pero finished with a birdie and a par, and also recorded four bogeys. For the second straight day, Kat Toepfer was second for the Blue Jays. Toepfer shot a 58.
Bella Hollis fired a 61 for Cambridge.
