CAMBRIDGE — Jefferson’s girls golf team took advantage of excellent course conditions on a picture-perfect day at Lake Ripley Country Club, shooting 178 to win Wednesday’s Rock Valley mini meet by 13 shots.
Lakeside Lutheran (191) took second, East Troy (198) finished third while Cambridge (217) was seventh.
Eagle sophomore Payton Schmidt shot a five-over-par round of 40 to win medalist honors by three strokes over East Troy sophomore Ella Pernitzke.
Freshman AJ Bilau shot 44 to tie for third, sophomore Grace Behm carded a 46 to finished tied for seventh and senior Riley Madden posted a 48 to round out Jefferson’s tally, marking the first time this season all of the team’s scores were sub-50.
“The girls played amazing,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “A first-place finish really sets up a great finish between ourselves, Lakeside and East Troy next week.
“Riley Madden shot her career-low round tonight, so I’m happy for her as she’s been putting in a lot of time at the range. AJ Bilau and Grace Behm also fired career-low rounds and they’ve been putting in the time, also taking lessons on the weekends and it’s paying off.
“Payton played solid with one double bogey she’d like back, but hopefully she’s heading in the right direction going into the postseason.”
For the Warriors, junior Ava Heckmann and sophomore Breezy Roman each shot 45s to finish tied for fifth individually. Sophomore Brooke Parkhurst (50) and one of the 51s recorded by seniors Lauren Lostetter and Kaylea Affeld rounded out the team’s score.
For the Blue Jays, senior Alyssa Pero took advantage of a familiar course, tying for third with a round of 44. Junior Bella Hollis (53), freshman Katherine Brown (60) and sophomore Alexis Viola (60) also scored.
RED HAWKS TOP FORT
Fort Atkinson’s girls golf team lost to Milton on Senior Day at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club 187-209 in a Badger dual on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks’ Natalie Kammer finished second with a 44. Rachel Edwards (53), Lauren Wessels (55) and Liv Rue (57) also scored.
