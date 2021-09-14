MADISON -- Jefferson's girls golf team shot 204 to finish second at Tuesday's Rock Valley Conference mini meet contested at Yahara Hills Golf Course.
Eagle sophomore Payton Schmidt carded a 44, earning medalist honors by a shot over East Troy junior Isabella Cook.
Jefferson freshman AJ Bilau (51), sophomore Grace Behm (52) and senior Riley Madden (57) also scored.
"Happy with how the girls grinded through their rounds," Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. "We picked up a point on Lakeside Lutheran, so the next few matches going into the conference tournament should fun. The top three teams are all right there. Tough to judge scores tonight as Yahara really doesn’t mow or maintain much. If you get in the rough…good luck. We just tried to keep it as straight as possible.
"Payton was medalist, but she left a few shots in the rough, too. AJ and Grace played really steady."
East Troy shot 201 to win the team crown. Lakeside Lutheran (213) finished third and Cambridge (250) took seventh.
For the Warriors, junior Ava Heckmann shot 49, sophomore Brooke Parkhurst shot 50, sophomore Breezy Roman shot 55 and senior Kaylea Affeld shot 59.
For the Blue Jays, senior Alyssa Pero shot 54, junior Bella Hollis and sophomore Amerie Timler each shot 65 and sophomore Alexis Viola shot 66.
Lake Ripley Country Club hosts a mini meet today starting at 3:30 p.m.
Team scores: East Troy 201, Jefferson 204, Lakeside Lutheran 213, McFarland 224, Beloit Turner 233, Edgerton 246, Cambridge 250, Clinton 272, Evansville 300.
