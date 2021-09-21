DELAVAN -- Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team shot 379 to hold off Jefferson by three strokes to win the Rock Valley Conference tournament on Tuesday at Majestic Oaks Golf Course at Lake Lawn Resort.
The Warriors edged the Eagles 67.5 points to 64.5 for the overall league championship.
"Lost a close, great match today to Lakeside," Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. "The course was great, but the wind was blowing 25 miles per hour, making it a very tough track."
Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt shot a seven-over-par 77 to win medalist honors by 10 shots. Schmidt made the turn in 40 before playing her final nine holes in two-over 37. She birdied the par-5 seventh and made pars on No. 10-13 and No. 16-18.
"Payton played the best round I’ve ever seen her play, firing a 77," coach Schmidt said. "She had a 11 putts on the back nine. If she missed a green, she would get up and down."
For Lakeside, junior Ava Heckmann (87) took second, senior Kaylea Affeld (92) tied for third and sophomore Brooke Parkhurst (97) was eighth. Sophomore Breezy Roman (103) also scored.
For Jefferson, freshman AJ Bilau shot 92, tying for third individually. Sophomore Grace Behm (103) and senior Riley Madden (110) also scored.
"AJ played great today as well," coach Schmidt said. "She got off to a bad start tripling her first hole and really bounced back strong the rest of the way."
Cambridge shot 454 to take seventh. Senior Alyssa Pero shot 103, sophomore Alexis Viola shot 116, junior Bella Hollis shot 116 and freshman Kat Brown posted a 119.
The WIAA Division 2 regional meet is next Wednesday at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course in Columbus.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 379, Jefferson 382, East Troy 391, Edgerton 396, McFarland 408, Beloit Turner 420, Cambridge 454, Clinton 499, Evansville 562.
