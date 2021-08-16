ELKHORN — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls golf team shot 202 to edge Jefferson (205) for first place at Monday’s Rock Valley Conference mini meet held on the Summit Golf Course at Alpine Valley Resort.
Ava Heckmann shot 48 to lead the Warriors, finishing second individually. Lauren Lostetter (50), Kaylea Affeld (52) and Brooke Parkhurst (52) also scored.
The Eagles’ Payton Schmidt bounced back from a rough start to shoot a five-over-par 41, earning medalist honors by seven shots. Schmidt was four over par through her first three holes, playing her final five holes in one over par including a birdie at the par-5 eighth hole.
“A very tough course today overall for all the teams with lots of doglegs and blind tee shots,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Lakeside got us by three strokes and we held off East Troy by three strokes for second. Should be a fun year battling with those two teams.”
AJ Bilau (52), Grace Behm (56) and Anna Koehler (56) also scored for Jefferson.
Cambridge shot 241 to finish fifth. Amerie Timler shot 57, Bella Hollis shot 60, Kat Brown shot 61 and Reagan Gebhardt shot 63.
The next RVC mini meet is at Lake Mills Golf Course on Wednesday.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 202, Jefferson 205, East Troy 208, Beloit Turner 224, Cambridge 241, Clinton 247, McFarland 255, Edgerton 262, Evansville 292.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.