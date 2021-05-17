JEFFERSON — East Troy scored three goals in the first half and added seven more after the break to earn a 10-0 Rock Valley girls soccer victory over host Jefferson on Monday.

"We had a good start, the defense stepped up and played strong," Jefferson coach Troy Larsen said.

The Trojans scored their 10th goal of the game 85 minutes, 40 seconds in to enact the mercy rule. 

"After shifting some players' positions, we had some opportunities at East Troy's goal, but could not put one in," Larsen said. "As always the girls played hard to the end." 

