Jefferson soccer
Buy Now

JEFFERSON - Katie Schoeneck and Olivia Enter each scored two goals and Aquila Palacios added another in Luther Prep's 5-1 victory over Jefferson on Monday.

Schoeneck added the assist on the goal by Palacios in the second half for Luther Prep (8-3-2). Oda Berg scored on an assist from Martha Lopez for Jefferson (0-12).

Load comments