LAKE MILLS — Averi Wolfram and Laura Giroux each scored twice and Lakeside Lutheran beat Jefferson 7-0 in a nonconference girls soccer game at LLHS on Monday.

Giroux scored in the 3rd and 68th minutes while Wolfram made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute, adding a score in the 71st minute for the final margin.

Ella Ristow (10th minute), Lily Schuetz (44th) and Kyile Roekle (54th) also scored for Lakeside.

The Warriors attempted 17 shots on goal and goalie Maria Vik did not face a shot on goal.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7, JEFFERSON 0

Jefferson 0 0 — 0

Lakeside 3 4 — 7

First half: LL — Giroux (Roekle), 3:00; Ristow (Heckmann), 10:00; Wolfram (Ibeling), 32:00.

Second half: LL — L. Schuetz (E. Schuetz), 44:00; Roekle, 54:00; Giroux, 68:00; Wolfram (Heckmann), 71:00.

Saves: J 10; LL (Vik) 0.

