Girls swim: Jefferson/Cambridge fifth at Southern Lakes Conference relay meet Sep 1, 2022

WHITEWATER — The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team placed fifth at Thursday's Southern Lakes Conference relay meet contested at Whitewater High School.

The EagleJays, who scored 169 points, had two first-place finishes and a pair of seconds.

Jordyn Davis, Zoey Rank, Emma Riedl and Alex Ostopowicz won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 54.6 seconds. Riedl, Davis, Rank and Emma Gehring won the 200 fly relay in 1:53.6.

Ostopowicz, Riedl, Davis and Rank placed second in the 400 free relay in 3:54.64 and the same quartet placed second in the 500 crescendo relay in 4:59.70.

For Whitewater, which scored 99 points to finish seventh, seniors Grace Foucault and Brooke Bazeley and sophomores Makayla Bazeley and Emerson Dunham won the 100 free relay in 51.84.

Team scores: Lake Geneva Badger co-op 219, Burlington 207, Elkhorn 186, Edgerton/Evansville 172, Jefferson/Cambridge 169, Platteville/Lancaster 126, Whitewater 99, Prairie St. Catherine 84, Delavan-Darien 41.
